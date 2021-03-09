Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average of $148.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

