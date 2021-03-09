ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $187,057.06

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, ZINC has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $187,057.06 and $271.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00056587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00779510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00027037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00030142 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

ZINC Token Profile

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

