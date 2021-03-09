ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $920.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,799,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $27,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

