ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Trading Up 13.3%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price rose 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 2,785,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,175,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $989.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $87,029.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.