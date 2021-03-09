ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ: ZIOP):

3/8/2021 – ZIOPHARM Oncology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

3/2/2021 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

3/1/2021 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/26/2021 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was given a new $5.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

2/13/2021 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

2/4/2021 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

1/28/2021 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

1/22/2021 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

1/13/2021 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.28.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $87,029.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,516 shares in the company, valued at $622,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 155.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,544 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.