ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Trading Up 9.3%

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) shares were up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 1,002,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 723,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

The firm has a market cap of $436.55 million, a PE ratio of -24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 137,481 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIX by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400,397 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 278,353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 363,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 70,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

