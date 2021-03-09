ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Up 21.8%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares traded up 21.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.15. 1,189,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,589,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 302.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of ZK International Group worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

