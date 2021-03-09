Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after acquiring an additional 339,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,236,000 after acquiring an additional 322,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock opened at $145.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.57. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.45.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.