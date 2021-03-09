Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach Sells 37,400 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 37,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.52, for a total value of $12,511,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $31.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.11. 5,688,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,092,643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.86, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

