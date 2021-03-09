Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $5,778,841.60 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total value of $5,778,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $31.18 on Tuesday, reaching $342.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,688,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,643. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.86, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $1,800,851,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $281,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

