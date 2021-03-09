Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading Up 10% After Analyst Upgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $400.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zoom Video Communications traded as high as $343.58 and last traded at $342.11. 5,688,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 6,092,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.93.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,750 shares of company stock worth $120,583,656. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after buying an additional 308,957 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $1,800,851,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.38. The company has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.