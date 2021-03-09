Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $541.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $501.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.33% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $337.43 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $100.88 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.34 and its 200-day moving average is $413.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.60, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,750 shares of company stock worth $120,583,656. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $455,786,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

