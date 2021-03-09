ZPER Trading Up 42.4% This Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, ZPER has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $173.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00082714 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000597 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

