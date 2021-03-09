ZrCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $78,352.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $78,352.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.00512408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00068010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00076221 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00076067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00512038 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

