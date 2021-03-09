Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,106.00

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a market capitalization of $70,977.96 and approximately $14,106.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00057349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.93 or 0.00795355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00065208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00029952 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.