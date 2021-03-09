ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits One Day Volume of $16.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $16.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

