Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price boosted by analysts at Pivotal Research from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZUMZ. Wedbush increased their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89.

In other Zumiez news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 17,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $645,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 265,716 shares of company stock worth $11,426,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

