Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading Up 8.9%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.38. 1,246,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,476,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,286. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zuora by 194.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

