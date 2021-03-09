Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Trading 9.7% Higher

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) traded up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.54. 2,343,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,782,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 923,303 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.