Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Trading 9.7% Higher

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) traded up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.54. 2,343,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,782,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.83.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.
