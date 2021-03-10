$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on FROG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,361. JFrog has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 721.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,755 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth $110,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,595 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.