$0.01 EPS Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRX traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. 6,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,173. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $701.51 million, a PE ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

