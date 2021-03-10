$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Absolute Software posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

ABST stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 36,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,219. The firm has a market cap of $753.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

