-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $3,640,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares in the company, valued at $106,027,295.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,671.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 2.05.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.