$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.06. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 80.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8,897.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,936 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,687,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 812,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. Option Care Health has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $20.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

