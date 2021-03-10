-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $883,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,335,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,689,346.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,009 shares of company stock worth $18,929,921. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,132. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

