$0.23 EPS Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Ferro posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ferro by 197.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ferro by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ferro stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. 49,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.