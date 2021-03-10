-$0.24 EPS Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

