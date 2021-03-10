$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

HZNP stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. 30,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,315. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $96.54.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,584 shares of company stock worth $23,753,104. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

