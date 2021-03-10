$0.28 EPS Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,034 shares of company stock worth $4,819,835. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 77.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after buying an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $10,556,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $45,258,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. 14,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,153. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $31.05.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

