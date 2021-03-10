$0.31 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

