-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) to post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Summit Wireless Technologies’ earnings. Summit Wireless Technologies posted earnings of ($3.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Wireless Technologies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,533. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

