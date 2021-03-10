$0.46 EPS Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

WU traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. 6,845,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,617. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,593,710. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 131,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in The Western Union by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 104,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

