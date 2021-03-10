-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Vivint Smart Home reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vivint Smart Home.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of VVNT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 475,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

