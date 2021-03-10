-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($19.62) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow C4 Therapeutics.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,370,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

About C4 Therapeutics

There is no company description available for C4 Therapeutics Inc

