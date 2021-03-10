-$0.51 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $355.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.