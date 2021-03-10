-$0.51 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $355.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

