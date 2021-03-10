$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.56. FLIR Systems posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of FLIR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.59. 1,982,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

