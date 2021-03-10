$0.65 EPS Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.69. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

WERN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. 952,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 198.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.