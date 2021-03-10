-$0.84 EPS Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will post ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.56). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.24) to ($1.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,688 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

