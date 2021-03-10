$0.91 EPS Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.98. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. 738,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,245. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

