$0.99 EPS Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.50. 1,208,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,725,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Voya Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after purchasing an additional 231,723 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

