0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $32.77 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00028215 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.