0x Market Cap Hits $1.08 Billion (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $175.12 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0x has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0x Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,407,232 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

