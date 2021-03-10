0xcert Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.42 million and $12,935.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00053138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.09 or 0.00735106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038968 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

