$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $927.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $162.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 431.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $941,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Landstar System by 41.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.