$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

