$1.38 EPS Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Comerica posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

NYSE:CMA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,901. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

