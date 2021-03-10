$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Argus increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Shares of CERN opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. Cerner has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

