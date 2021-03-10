$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Barrett Business Services also posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%.

BBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $77.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

