$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. CDW reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.44. 684,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.96. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

