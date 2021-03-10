$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.